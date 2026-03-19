Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Position Boosted by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,869 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.4% in the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $21,801,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $317.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.19.

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Accenture Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ACN opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $188.73 and a 1-year high of $326.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

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Accenture Company Profile

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Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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