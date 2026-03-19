Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Position Boosted by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,869 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.4% in the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $21,801,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Accenture
In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture
Accenture Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of ACN opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $188.73 and a 1-year high of $326.73.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Trending Headlines about Accenture
Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results topped estimates on EPS and revenue and showed healthy margins and ROE — a fundamental beat that supports earnings durability. Accenture Q2 Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI partnerships (Databricks, Microsoft) and product/engineering initiatives reinforce Accenture’s positioning in enterprise AI — a multi?year growth driver if adoption continues. Accenture, Databricks Enable Enterprise Adoption of AI Apps and Agents
- Positive Sentiment: Partnerships on supply?chain and retail deployments (e.g., RELEX / Lowe’s) could expand enterprise traction and recurring services revenue. RELEX & Lowe’s partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media previews highlight Accenture’s strong earnings?surprise history — supportive context but not new catalyst. Will Accenture Beat Estimates Again?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor presentations/transcripts on AI strategy underline long?term focus; useful for sentiment but unlikely to move near?term results by itself. AI Strategy Presentation Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional buying reported (Achmea increased stake) — marginally supportive but not market-moving. Achmea Increases Position
- Negative Sentiment: Management warned quarterly revenue will be below estimates as clients stay cautious on large IT transformation projects — the primary driver of the negative market reaction. Accenture forecasts revenue below estimates (Reuters)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target cuts and lowered expectations (TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley) amplify downward pressure by signaling slower near?term growth or margin risk. TD Cowen Cuts PT Morgan Stanley Lowers Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Pre?earnings commentary warned of outsized downside risk to the share price if guidance disappointed, which likely increased volatility around the print. Investopedia pre-earnings note
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.
The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.
Further Reading
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