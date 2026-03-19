Investment Research Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,289 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $604.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.55.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $572.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $583.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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