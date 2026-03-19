Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3,533.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,263,000 after purchasing an additional 112,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,403,000 after purchasing an additional 384,447 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 765.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $126.66 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.51 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,959.40. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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