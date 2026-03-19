Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180,517 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Apple were worth $199,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $249.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.42 and its 200-day moving average is $261.95.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.
Apple News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China demand surprise — Apple’s smartphone sales in China jumped ~23% in the first nine weeks of 2026, bucking a weak Android market and suggesting better-than-expected iPhone volume and regional revenue upside. Apple’s China smartphone sales jump 23% to start 2026, bucking industry trend
- Positive Sentiment: AI monetization progressing — Reporting indicates Apple’s AI-related revenue could top $1 billion this year, which helps justify continued R&D and eases investor concerns that Apple is falling too far behind larger AI spenders. Apple Is Way Behind in AI—and Still Making a Fortune From It
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership/stability signals — CEO Tim Cook’s high-profile China trip and public dismissal of retirement chatter reduce near-term governance uncertainty and support continuity for strategy execution. Apple CEO Visits China amid Clampdown on App Store Charges
- Neutral Sentiment: App Store fee cut in China — Apple cut in?app fees to 25% in mainland China after regulatory talks; this mends local relationships and may help ecosystem engagement but compresses per-transaction take rates for Services in that market. Apple fee cut to boost Tencent, NetEase margins in China, analysts say
- Neutral Sentiment: Product refreshes — Apple announced AirPods Max 2 and a refreshed MacBook line (M5 chips). These are incremental revenue drivers but unlikely to shift the near-term revenue trajectory materially. Apple Just Announced the AirPods Max 2. Can That Move the Needle for AAPL Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Services/creator push — Apple acquired MotionVFX to expand its creator tools and Services bundle, supporting higher-margin recurring revenue over time but with limited immediate profit impact. Apple’s MotionVFX Deal Deepens Creator Studio And Services Ecosystem
- Negative Sentiment: Product concern: iPhone 18 warning — Media pieces flag a notable warning for the upcoming iPhone 18 cycle, which could pressure expectations for unit growth/pricing if confirmed. Market reaction to such headlines can pressure the stock. Apple just got a brutal iPhone 18 warning
- Negative Sentiment: Talent and organizational concerns — Coverage and shorts/coverage of departures and internal churn have raised investor worries about execution risk on AI and product roadmaps. Apple’s talent exodus concerns: Here’s what to know
- Negative Sentiment: Market rotation/defensive positioning — Analysts and quant screens note a pullback in high?momentum large caps and a shift toward defensive stocks, which is pressuring Apple alongside sector-wide re?pricing. Apple Stock Price Slips At $252 As Tech Investors Pivot To Defensive Positioning
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
See Also
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