Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180,517 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Apple were worth $199,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $249.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.42 and its 200-day moving average is $261.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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