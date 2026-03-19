Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 926 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $135,352,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,487,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McKesson Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE MCK opened at $920.48 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $637.00 and a 52 week high of $999.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $900.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $830.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.93.

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McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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