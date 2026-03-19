Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

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Jabil Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:JBL opened at $258.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Jabil has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $281.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total transaction of $102,870.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,200,068.11. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,864,750. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,529 shares of company stock valued at $37,901,485. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4,144.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Jabil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jabil topped Q2 expectations: revenue ~ $8.3B (up ~23% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $2.69, beating estimates; management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to ~$34B and adjusted EPS to $12.25, signaling stronger-than-expected growth driven by infrastructure demand. Article Title

Jabil topped Q2 expectations: revenue ~ $8.3B (up ~23% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $2.69, beating estimates; management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to ~$34B and adjusted EPS to $12.25, signaling stronger-than-expected growth driven by infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: AI and Intelligent Infrastructure are the main growth engines: Jabil’s Intelligent Infrastructure segment surged (management cited robust AI/data?center orders and better pricing), supporting margin expansion and higher revenue leverage. Article Title

AI and Intelligent Infrastructure are the main growth engines: Jabil’s Intelligent Infrastructure segment surged (management cited robust AI/data?center orders and better pricing), supporting margin expansion and higher revenue leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets are reinforcing the rally: Barclays raised its price target to $304 and moved to Overweight, reflecting notable upside vs. recent levels. Additional firms have revised targets upward after the quarter. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets are reinforcing the rally: Barclays raised its price target to $304 and moved to Overweight, reflecting notable upside vs. recent levels. Additional firms have revised targets upward after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and institutional buying add support: MarketBeat and other coverage note active repurchases and heavy institutional ownership, which reduce float and can amplify share-price moves on strong results. Article Title

Buybacks and institutional buying add support: MarketBeat and other coverage note active repurchases and heavy institutional ownership, which reduce float and can amplify share-price moves on strong results. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus is constructive but cautious: an aggregate analyst stance around “Moderate Buy” reflects confidence in fundamentals while acknowledging execution and macro risks. Article Title

Street consensus is constructive but cautious: an aggregate analyst stance around “Moderate Buy” reflects confidence in fundamentals while acknowledging execution and macro risks. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings and call details are available for active investors — review the transcript and slide deck for segment margins, backlog, and guide cadence. Article Title

Full earnings and call details are available for active investors — review the transcript and slide deck for segment margins, backlog, and guide cadence. Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking and mixed market reaction: some outlets reported a post?earnings dip/sell?the?news reaction despite the beat-and-raise, indicating volatility and potential near?term pullbacks after the strong run-up. Article Title

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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