Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,511 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 158% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,360 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,602.18. The trade was a 8.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 281,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,265. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm set a $58.00 price objective on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.35.

Read Our Latest Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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