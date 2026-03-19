Radiant Logistics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,122 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,066% compared to the typical volume of 182 put options.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.9%

Radiant Logistics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $315.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

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Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.08 million. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Radiant Logistics

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 45.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a third-party logistics (3PL) provider offering freight brokerage, managed transportation, contract logistics and supply chain solutions. The company arranges full-truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, ocean and air freight across multiple geographies. Radiant also provides customs brokerage, trade compliance services and warehousing support, serving industries such as manufacturing, retail, energy and automotive.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Radiant Logistics has grown its network of client-facing offices throughout North America, with additional service centers in Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Further Reading

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