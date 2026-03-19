Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

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Kimco Realty Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

KIM traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 438,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,363. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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