Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Insider Benjamin Looker Sells 5,708 Shares

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Looker sold 5,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $15,411.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 679,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,239.60. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Looker also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, January 20th, Benjamin Looker sold 1,689 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $4,864.32.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 662,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $651.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Trending Headlines about Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Esperion Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade lifted investor sentiment — Esperion was reported to have shares up after an analyst upgrade, which likely triggered the intraday rally. Article Title

Analyst upgrade lifted investor sentiment — Esperion was reported to have shares up after an analyst upgrade, which likely triggered the intraday rally. Positive Sentiment: Clinical visibility at ACC — Esperion will present two new analyses from the CLEAR Outcomes trial at the American College of Cardiology 2026 meeting; positive or differentiated data from those analyses could support longer-term commercial prospects and sentiment. Article Title

Clinical visibility at ACC — Esperion will present two new analyses from the CLEAR Outcomes trial at the American College of Cardiology 2026 meeting; positive or differentiated data from those analyses could support longer-term commercial prospects and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed near-term EPS forecasts — The firm lowered Q1–Q3 2026 EPS estimates (Q1 to ($0.09), Q2 to ($0.06), Q3 to ($0.05)) while retaining a Buy rating; reduced guidance from a covering analyst increases short-term earnings risk and may cap upside.

HC Wainwright trimmed near-term EPS forecasts — The firm lowered Q1–Q3 2026 EPS estimates (Q1 to ($0.09), Q2 to ($0.06), Q3 to ($0.05)) while retaining a Buy rating; reduced guidance from a covering analyst increases short-term earnings risk and may cap upside. Negative Sentiment: CFO insider sale — CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 6,424 shares at an average $2.71 on 3/17; the sale reduced his stake by ~0.89% (SEC filing linked). This kind of insider selling can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC Filing

CFO insider sale — CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 6,424 shares at an average $2.71 on 3/17; the sale reduced his stake by ~0.89% (SEC filing linked). This kind of insider selling can be perceived negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: Another insider sale — Insider Benjamin Looker sold 5,708 shares at ~$2.70 on 3/17, a ~0.83% reduction in his holding; additional insider selling adds to near-term negative sentiment. SEC Filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

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