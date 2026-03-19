Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Alarum Technologies’ conference call:

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Alarum reported strong top-line growth with Q4 revenue of $11.8M (up 60% YoY) and full?year revenue of $40.7M (up 28% YoY) , showing clear acceleration over 2025.

Alarum reported strong top-line growth with Q4 revenue of and full?year revenue of , showing clear acceleration over 2025. AI-focused products became a major growth engine, rising to about 30% of revenues (from ~4% a year earlier) and platform workloads surged to as much as 70 petabytes/month , reflecting deeper engagement with large AI developers.

AI-focused products became a major growth engine, rising to about (from ~4% a year earlier) and platform workloads surged to as much as , reflecting deeper engagement with large AI developers. Margins and profitability were pressured by strategic scale investments: Q4 gross margin fell to 53.8% (from 72.4% a year ago) and full?year adjusted EBITDA declined to $4.4M from $9.4M in 2024, with EPS also down materially year?over?year.

Margins and profitability were pressured by strategic scale investments: Q4 gross margin fell to (from 72.4% a year ago) and full?year adjusted EBITDA declined to from $9.4M in 2024, with EPS also down materially year?over?year. The company significantly scaled operations—doubling headcount, expanding offices and infrastructure—and ended 2025 with no debt and about $22.5M in cash and equivalents, saying near?term margin pressure is planned and addressable.

The company significantly scaled operations—doubling headcount, expanding offices and infrastructure—and ended 2025 with no debt and about in cash and equivalents, saying near?term margin pressure is planned and addressable. Q1 2026 guidance calls for revenue around $11M ±7% (?46% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA of about $1.4M ±$0.5M, while management warns of quarter?to?quarter variability tied to AI customers’ model development cycles but reiterates a long?term target of a >$100M run rate.

Alarum Technologies Trading Down 13.7%

ALAR stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 81,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alarum Technologies in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alarum Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alarum Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alarum Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Alarum Technologies by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

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Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

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