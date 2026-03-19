Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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