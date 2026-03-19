Nathan Theurer Sells 96 Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $19,154.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $285.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67.

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First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on First Solar from $312.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $279.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

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Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim kept a Buy rating and trimmed its price target to $269 (from $312) — still implying sizable upside and signaling institutional conviction despite the cut. Guggenheim price target update

Guggenheim kept a Buy rating and trimmed its price target to $269 (from $312) — still implying sizable upside and signaling institutional conviction despite the cut. Positive Sentiment: Polen Capital highlighted First Solar’s CdTe technology and favorable policy momentum (“One Big Beautiful Bill”), reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in utility-scale solar. Polen Capital investor letter

Polen Capital highlighted First Solar’s CdTe technology and favorable policy momentum (“One Big Beautiful Bill”), reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in utility-scale solar. Positive Sentiment: Several media/analyst pieces continue to label FSLR undervalued on forward P/E metrics, which can attract value-focused buyers and support mean?reversion. Undervalued renewable energy roundup

Several media/analyst pieces continue to label FSLR undervalued on forward P/E metrics, which can attract value-focused buyers and support mean?reversion. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI lowered its price target to $212 (from $241) but retained an In?Line rating — a recalibration rather than a downgrade that may temper upside expectations. Evercore ISI price target cut

Evercore ISI lowered its price target to $212 (from $241) but retained an In?Line rating — a recalibration rather than a downgrade that may temper upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Small, routine insider sales were reported (e.g., CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares); such filings are common and often reflect personal liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals. InsiderTrades CAO sale

Small, routine insider sales were reported (e.g., CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares); such filings are common and often reflect personal liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated executive selling: multiple senior officers — notably the CFO (large 14,106?share sale), General Counsel and CEO — disclosed significant reductions in positions. Clustered large sales from top executives are amplifying negative sentiment and raising investor questions. CFO Form 4

Concentrated executive selling: multiple senior officers — notably the CFO (large 14,106?share sale), General Counsel and CEO — disclosed significant reductions in positions. Clustered large sales from top executives are amplifying negative sentiment and raising investor questions. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing legal risk and potential headline?driven volatility that investors should monitor closely. Pomerantz investor alert

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stance Capital LLC increased its position in First Solar by 10,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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