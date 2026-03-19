GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 2,745 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research increased their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $224.71 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68. The stock has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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