Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Insider Mittie Doyle Sells 25,492 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) insider Mittie Doyle sold 25,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $411,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,495.30. This represents a 87.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Avalo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 525,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 522,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,637,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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