Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 683.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,939,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,356,000 after acquiring an additional 111,317 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:APD opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $301.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -474.17%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.