2,595 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Purchased by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $287.68 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $775.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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