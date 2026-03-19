Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 90.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar Tree News Roundup

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.24.

View Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.87 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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