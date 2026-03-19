Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,425.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,500.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,265.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,021.44.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the sale, the director owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence Reed sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.33, for a total value of $1,559,420.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,033.22. This represents a 28.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.