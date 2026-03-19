OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) CRO Ken Hohenstein Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 985,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,279,187.02. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ken Hohenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 49,204 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,160,230.32.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00.
- On Friday, January 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 120,000 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,835,600.00.
OneStream Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.99. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $29.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OS. Wolfe Research downgraded OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OneStream
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OS. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in OneStream in the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneStream in the fourth quarter worth about $47,648,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in OneStream by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,680,000 after buying an additional 81,202 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in OneStream by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 177,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 132,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in OneStream by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter.
About OneStream
OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.
Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.
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