OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) CRO Ken Hohenstein Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 985,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,279,187.02. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ken Hohenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 49,204 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,160,230.32.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 120,000 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,835,600.00.

OneStream Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.99. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.The company had revenue of $163.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OS. Wolfe Research downgraded OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OneStream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OS. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in OneStream in the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneStream in the fourth quarter worth about $47,648,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in OneStream by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,680,000 after buying an additional 81,202 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in OneStream by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 177,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 132,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in OneStream by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter.

About OneStream

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OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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