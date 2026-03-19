Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Hello Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $368.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Hello Group’s conference call:

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Overseas growth became a material engine — Q4 overseas revenue was RMB 608m (+70% YoY) and FY overseas revenue hit RMB 2.0bn (+71% YoY) Domestic weakness persisted: Q4 domestic revenue was RMB 1.97bn (?14% YoY) and FY domestic revenue fell 11%; management expects mainland revenue to decline mid? to high?teens in Q1 and low? to mid?teens for full?year 2026, with stabilization likely only in H2 if macro/regulatory conditions improve. Profitability showed resilience — Q4 adjusted operating income rose 26% YoY to RMB 354m (13.7% margin) and FY adjusted operating income was RMB 1.55bn, and the board approved a special cash dividend of $0.28 per ADS (~$42.6m) , marking the 8th consecutive year of dividends. Balance sheet and investment pressures — cash and equivalents fell to RMB 8.68bn from RMB 14.73bn due to dividends, acquisitions, loan repayments and buybacks, while overseas remained directionally loss?making (~RMB 200m in 2025) and will require continued investment that could pressure 2026 margins despite guidance to keep adjusted operating margin above ~10%.

Overseas growth became a material engine — Q4 overseas revenue was and FY overseas revenue hit

Hello Group Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $744.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.35. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.10 price objective on Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hello Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,146,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,904,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hello Group by 882.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 771,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hello Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,127,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,284,000 after buying an additional 546,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

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Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) is a China-based technology company specializing in mobile social networking and interactive entertainment. Its flagship product, the Momo app, offers location-based social discovery services that enable users to find and connect with new friends based on shared interests and geographic proximity. The platform integrates instant messaging, group chat, and content-sharing features, while also providing premium subscriptions and in-app purchases such as virtual gifts and sticker packs.

In addition to Momo, Hello Group’s portfolio includes Tantan, a dating-focused social app designed to help users build meaningful relationships through profile matching and interest-driven swiping.

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