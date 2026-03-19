LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Issues Earnings Results

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. LiveWorld had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 2.17%.

LiveWorld Price Performance

LVWD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. LiveWorld has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

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LiveWorld Company Profile

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LiveWorld, Inc (OTCMKTS: LVWD) is a provider of digital customer engagement and social media solutions for enterprise organizations. The company’s core services include community management, content creation, social media moderation, and analytics. By combining strategy, creative development and technology, LiveWorld helps brands foster authentic customer interactions across social channels, branded communities and online forums.

Founded in 2000, LiveWorld was an early entrant in the social media agency space and has evolved to support a broad range of digital engagement needs.

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