Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised H World Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research cut H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

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H World Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HTHT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. 150,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,708. H World Group has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 889.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

More H World Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting H World Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a cash dividend of $1.30 per share (record date May 4, pay date May 20) — a direct shareholder return that investors typically view positively.

Board declared a cash dividend of $1.30 per share (record date May 4, pay date May 20) — a direct shareholder return that investors typically view positively. Positive Sentiment: Company press release reports strong full-year 2025 results driven by asset-light expansion and over 2,400 new hotel openings, highlighting margin improvement and loyalty engagement — supports longer-term growth thesis. H World Group Reports Strong Full-Year 2025 Results

Company press release reports strong full-year 2025 results driven by asset-light expansion and over 2,400 new hotel openings, highlighting margin improvement and loyalty engagement — supports longer-term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analyst summary (Zacks) says Q4 earnings and revenue beat estimates — reported EPS above consensus, which is typically bullish and validates the company’s margin trajectory. H World Group Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Analyst summary (Zacks) says Q4 earnings and revenue beat estimates — reported EPS above consensus, which is typically bullish and validates the company’s margin trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for investors to parse management commentary on growth, margins and asset-light strategy — useful for assessing guidance and execution but not a direct price catalyst by itself. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript is available for investors to parse management commentary on growth, margins and asset-light strategy — useful for assessing guidance and execution but not a direct price catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: News snapshots (AP/KHOU) summarize Q4 results; they provide distribution of the announcement but add little new detail beyond the company release. Q4 Earnings Snapshot

News snapshots (AP/KHOU) summarize Q4 results; they provide distribution of the announcement but add little new detail beyond the company release. Negative Sentiment: Some market reports show a large miss on EPS (different outlets report conflicting EPS figures), creating confusion and likely short-term selling pressure as investors reconcile the numbers and margins between sources. MarketBeat Q4 Earnings Summary

About H World Group

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H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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