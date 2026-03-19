Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas Exane

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $611.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.88.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $488.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.40. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $435.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,255,000. AMG Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic BVNK acquisition expands Mastercard’s on?chain capabilities and gives it direct stablecoin and fiat?to?crypto rails for cross?border and B2B payments — a core reason investors see long?term revenue upside from tokenized settlements. Read More.

Strategic BVNK acquisition expands Mastercard’s on?chain capabilities and gives it direct stablecoin and fiat?to?crypto rails for cross?border and B2B payments — a core reason investors see long?term revenue upside from tokenized settlements. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New J.P. Morgan Payments partnership launches a virtual card product in Europe — drives fee revenue in corporate payments and shows Mastercard extending traditional payment flows while integrating newer rails. Read More.

New J.P. Morgan Payments partnership launches a virtual card product in Europe — drives fee revenue in corporate payments and shows Mastercard extending traditional payment flows while integrating newer rails. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product innovation: Mastercard is building generative AI models to improve payment insights and fraud detection — a potential margin and competitiveness boost across its network services. Read More.

Product innovation: Mastercard is building generative AI models to improve payment insights and fraud detection — a potential margin and competitiveness boost across its network services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader crypto connectivity: Mastercard added TRON to its network, expanding blockchain reach and interoperability for digital?asset partners. Read More.

Broader crypto connectivity: Mastercard added TRON to its network, expanding blockchain reach and interoperability for digital?asset partners. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context — multiple pieces note operational and adoption barriers for stablecoins (settlement plumbing, compliance, liquidity and standards), which temper near?term impact and timelines for BVNK’s contribution. Read More.

Industry context — multiple pieces note operational and adoption barriers for stablecoins (settlement plumbing, compliance, liquidity and standards), which temper near?term impact and timelines for BVNK’s contribution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market skepticism: some coverage questions BVNK’s valuation, brand familiarity and whether the deal justifies the $1.8B price, contributing to short?term selling pressure. Read More.

Valuation and market skepticism: some coverage questions BVNK’s valuation, brand familiarity and whether the deal justifies the $1.8B price, contributing to short?term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang remains — Mastercard can appeal a UK ruling on interchange fees, but ongoing antitrust litigation and heightened regulatory focus on crypto payments create execution and compliance risk. Read More.

About Mastercard

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Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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