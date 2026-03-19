Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barinthus Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barinthus Biotherapeutics

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

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Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

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