Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 100.90% and a negative net margin of 1,394.07%.The firm had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter.

Datavault AI Stock Up 19.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLT opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $539.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.11. Datavault AI has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

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Insider Transactions at Datavault AI

In other news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,766,229 shares in the company, valued at $153,911,684.88. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,896.14. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,742,767 shares of company stock worth $31,483,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datavault AI by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datavault AI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

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About Datavault AI

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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