Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas Sells 918 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total value of $621,908.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,224.28. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 4th, K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,669,169.45.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.4%

CW stock opened at $689.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $730.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $669.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.58.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Curtiss?Wright beat revenue and EPS in its Feb quarterly report and continues to show double?digit revenue growth and strong margins, which helps explain buying interest despite other headlines. (Earnings release: Feb 11)

Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Curtiss?Wright beat revenue and EPS in its Feb quarterly report and continues to show double?digit revenue growth and strong margins, which helps explain buying interest despite other headlines. (Earnings release: Feb 11) Neutral Sentiment: Several mid?level executives reported relatively small share disposals (VPs and an EVP sold between ~140–220 shares each). These appear to be routine diversification/liquidity trades rather than large directional bets. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Several mid?level executives reported relatively small share disposals (VPs and an EVP sold between ~140–220 shares each). These appear to be routine diversification/liquidity trades rather than large directional bets. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More. Negative Sentiment: Top executives sold meaningful stakes on Mar 17: CEO Lynn Bamford sold 3,225 shares (~$2.18M), CFO K. Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares (~$622k), and COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares (~$614k). Concentrated sales by C?suite officers can be perceived negatively by the market as signaling reduced insider conviction or portfolio rebalancing; these specific Form 4s are here: Read More., Read More., Read More.

Top executives sold meaningful stakes on Mar 17: CEO Lynn Bamford sold 3,225 shares (~$2.18M), CFO K. Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares (~$622k), and COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares (~$614k). Concentrated sales by C?suite officers can be perceived negatively by the market as signaling reduced insider conviction or portfolio rebalancing; these specific Form 4s are here: Read More., Read More., Read More. Negative Sentiment: An analyst piece published Mar 17 expresses a downgrade after the stock’s strong run, raising concerns about valuation and the sustainability of margins — this negative commentary can pressure sentiment and invites closer attention to forward guidance and multiples. Curtiss?Wright: I’m Downgrading After A Huge Run And Here’s Why

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

View Our Latest Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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