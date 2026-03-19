abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Posts Earnings Results

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 14.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Asian Income Fund had a net margin of 74.16% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

LON AAIF opened at GBX 284 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.84. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.03 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312.

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