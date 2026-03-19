abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIFGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 14.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Asian Income Fund had a net margin of 74.16% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

LON AAIF opened at GBX 284 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.84. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.03 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.