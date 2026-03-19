Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn Bamford Sells 3,225 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn Bamford sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.70, for a total transaction of $2,182,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,264,027.80. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $689.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $669.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $730.12.

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Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Read Our Latest Report on CW

Key Headlines Impacting Curtiss-Wright

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Curtiss?Wright beat revenue and EPS in its Feb quarterly report and continues to show double?digit revenue growth and strong margins, which helps explain buying interest despite other headlines. (Earnings release: Feb 11)

Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Curtiss?Wright beat revenue and EPS in its Feb quarterly report and continues to show double?digit revenue growth and strong margins, which helps explain buying interest despite other headlines. (Earnings release: Feb 11) Neutral Sentiment: Several mid?level executives reported relatively small share disposals (VPs and an EVP sold between ~140–220 shares each). These appear to be routine diversification/liquidity trades rather than large directional bets. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Several mid?level executives reported relatively small share disposals (VPs and an EVP sold between ~140–220 shares each). These appear to be routine diversification/liquidity trades rather than large directional bets. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More. Negative Sentiment: Top executives sold meaningful stakes on Mar 17: CEO Lynn Bamford sold 3,225 shares (~$2.18M), CFO K. Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares (~$622k), and COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares (~$614k). Concentrated sales by C?suite officers can be perceived negatively by the market as signaling reduced insider conviction or portfolio rebalancing; these specific Form 4s are here: Read More., Read More., Read More.

Top executives sold meaningful stakes on Mar 17: CEO Lynn Bamford sold 3,225 shares (~$2.18M), CFO K. Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares (~$622k), and COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares (~$614k). Concentrated sales by C?suite officers can be perceived negatively by the market as signaling reduced insider conviction or portfolio rebalancing; these specific Form 4s are here: Read More., Read More., Read More. Negative Sentiment: An analyst piece published Mar 17 expresses a downgrade after the stock’s strong run, raising concerns about valuation and the sustainability of margins — this negative commentary can pressure sentiment and invites closer attention to forward guidance and multiples. Curtiss?Wright: I’m Downgrading After A Huge Run And Here’s Why

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

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Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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