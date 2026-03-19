Mirova Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 12,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Union Pacific by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 102,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,178,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $236.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $268.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.08 and a 200-day moving average of $234.19.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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