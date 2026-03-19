Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,141,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of VT stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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