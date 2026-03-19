Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,544,000 after purchasing an additional 133,977 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $64.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

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