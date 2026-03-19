Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Holdings Lifted by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

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