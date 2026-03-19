Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $10,952,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Matthew Prince sold 38,766 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $8,484,714.42.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Matthew Prince sold 13,618 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.80, for a total transaction of $3,102,180.40.

On Thursday, February 26th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $9,103,291.52.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $8,598,833.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,196.48.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total transaction of $10,202,831.68.

Cloudflare Trading Up 6.6%

NYSE:NET opened at $225.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.14. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 693.3% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Key Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Susquehanna set a $190.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $199.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NET

About Cloudflare

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Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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