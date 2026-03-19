BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Director Reuven Yeganeh Sells 530,000 Shares

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) Director Reuven Yeganeh sold 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Reuven Yeganeh also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Reuven Yeganeh sold 450,000 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

BiomX Stock Down 3.6%

PHGE opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68. BiomX Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BiomX ( NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BiomX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,590,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 5.99% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

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BiomX Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing precision bacteriophage therapies to target pathogenic bacteria in the human microbiome. By harnessing the natural ability of bacteriophages to selectively infect and lyse harmful bacterial strains, BiomX aims to restore microbial balance without disrupting beneficial commensal organisms. The company’s platform integrates phage discovery, formulation and genetic engineering to create tailored phage cocktails for a range of microbiome-associated diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes lead clinical candidates for gastrointestinal disorders such as pouchitis and ulcerative colitis, as well as programs addressing dermatological indications including acne and atopic dermatitis.

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