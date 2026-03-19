Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,237 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $44,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 70,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

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Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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