Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $52.04 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $52,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,654.45. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,430,409. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.35.

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Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $406.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $459.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.36.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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