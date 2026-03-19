Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.77. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 2,537 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ASAIY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 0.64%.The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

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Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast?moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

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