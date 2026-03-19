Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OXM. Truist Financial set a $38.00 target price on Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.75.

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Oxford Industries Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

NYSE:OXM opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $490.25 million, a PE ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 1.05. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

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Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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