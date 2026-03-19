Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $104,792,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 676,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 363,254 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 463.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 406,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after buying an additional 334,159 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,672,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,238,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $183.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $194.93.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

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