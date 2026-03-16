Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Update

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 78,361 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 12th total of 94,848 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSUN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Performance

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile

GSUN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 504,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

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Golden Sun Health Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GSUN) is a health and wellness company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of nutritional supplements, functional beverages, personal care and skincare products. The company designs its product portfolio to address the growing consumer demand for health-oriented solutions, drawing on botanical extracts and proprietary formulations to support overall well-being, beauty and vitality.

Operating primarily through vertically integrated production facilities, Golden Sun Health Technology Group oversees the research and development, quality control and packaging of its offerings.

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