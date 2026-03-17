Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,112 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $76,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $213.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $223.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average of $211.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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