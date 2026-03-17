Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Declines By 18.7%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 149,209 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 12th total of 183,544 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,664.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,664.4 days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

SREDF stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

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About Storebrand ASA

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Storebrand ASA is a leading Norwegian financial services group specializing in long-term savings and insurance solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, the company traces its roots to the 18th century and has grown into one of the foremost providers of life insurance, pensions, and health-related coverage in the Nordic region.

The company’s core activities encompass individual and corporate pension plans, life and non-life insurance products, and comprehensive health insurance services. Through its subsidiaries, Storebrand offers defined contribution and defined benefit schemes, personal pension savings accounts, and disability protection.

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