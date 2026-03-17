LendingClub Corporation $LC Shares Sold by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 810,725 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in LendingClub by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.88 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $36,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,737.82. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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