Long Focus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. $WOOF

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,784 shares during the quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.05 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 6.4%

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.75. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

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