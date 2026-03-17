Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 230,800 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

Long Focus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,800 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 10,207.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,694 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 97,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Arhaus by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,056,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 713,324 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Arhaus Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

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Arhaus Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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