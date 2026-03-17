IP Group (LON:IPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IP Group had a negative return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 117.22%.
Here are the key takeaways from IP Group’s conference call:
- Reported full?year NAV per share rose to £1.10 (up 13% YoY) driven by realizations and valuation gains, demonstrating tangible portfolio value growth.
- Recognised a fair value of £128m for long?dated royalty/milestone rights from the Pfizer/Metsera obesity programs, providing meaningful upside while noting remaining clinical, regulatory and commercial risks.
- Returned capital via a £45m buyback in 2025 (retiring ~10% of shares at large discounts) and earmarked ~£30m for future buybacks, confirming buybacks are a primary tool when shares trade well below NAV.
- Portfolio momentum: companies raised >£900m of third?party capital (up ~17% YoY) and several assets delivered strong exits or fundraising (e.g., Hinge Health, Monolith, Artios), increasing routes to future cash realizations.
- Despite progress, the market continues to value IP Group at a substantial discount to NAV (well over 50% at the time of the call), leaving the share price disconnected from reported intrinsic value and posing ongoing downside/market perception risk.
IP Group Price Performance
Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 52.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £468.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 15.42. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.35 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IP Group Company Profile
IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions. Our specialist investment team combines sector expertise with an international approach.
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