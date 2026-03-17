Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICHR. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

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Ichor Price Performance

Insider Activity at Ichor

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

In related news, COO Bruce Ragsdale sold 21,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,056,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 97,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,845.26. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 53,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,451,735.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,531.52. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 120,259 shares of company stock worth $5,689,250 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Ichor by 607.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

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Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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