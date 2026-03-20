Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

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Ackrell SPAC Partners I Company Profile

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Ackrell SPAC Partners I is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware with the objective of effecting a business combination through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction. The company raises capital from public investors and holds those proceeds in a trust account pending the identification of a suitable target.

The SPAC is externally managed and sponsored by Ackrell Capital, an investment firm that specializes in sourcing and executing growth-oriented transactions.

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