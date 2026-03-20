TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

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About TZP Strategies Acquisition

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TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it has no commercial operations of its own and was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering of its units, each consisting of one common share and a fraction of a warrant.

The company’s primary activity is to identify and complete an initial business combination with a target company, leveraging the capital raised through its public listing.

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